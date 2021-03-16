Acadian Ambulance expands into Lake Charles with new location

Lake Charles, LA., (KLFY) – A new Acadian Ambulance location has opened in Lake Charles and will be used for both dispatching and training Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) students.

The facility cost $1.9 million and took over two years to complete from the moment talk began.

Local officials are hopeful this will attract more people into the area and create new businesses.

“This is a wonderful facility and a great example of taking something old and making it new again,” Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire said.

Renovations of what once was an old car shop began last year and continued despite several federally declared disasters.

“This facility is a tremendous example of a good thing happening in the right place at the right time,” Governor John Bel Edwards said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Scholarship opportunities will also be provided to those who are interested in becoming an EMT and training with Acadian Ambulance services. You can find more here.