Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Officials say 17-year-old Makailyn Guillory was last seen on December 29 in the Kathy Apartment complex in Crowley, La.

It is believed she left with a friend to go to Grand Coteau.

Guillory may be in the Eunice, Crowley or Sunset/Grand Coteau area.

Guillory is described as a female with an olive complexion, 110 pounds, 4’7” in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her location, please contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish via P3 app or by calling 337-789-8477.