Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers need info on burglary of local business

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a January 26th burglary that happened at a business in the 10000 block of Faulk Road, south of Crowley.

APSO officials say two people entered the business and stole over $10K worth of products. These included impact drivers, Torx and hex bit socket sets, diagnostic auto scanners, and inspection stickers.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.