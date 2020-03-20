Acadia Parish COVID-19 case misidentified, actually a Lafayette Parish case

MONROE, LA (03/19/20)-- School is looking a little different for students across the ArkLaMiss as their homes have become their new classrooms. From the classroom to the house, many parents may be worried about their kid's academic growth while students are out of school due to the coronavirus.

"There are just so many things parents can do right now at home with their child to enhance learning. It doesn't necessarily have to be in that classroom," said Stephanie Carter, owner of The Children's Den.

A local tutor says this is the perfect time for students to grow in areas they might struggle in. Stephanie Carter, owner of The Children's Den, says if your kid is in elementary things you can work on is letter sounds, reading, addition, and multiplication.

"This is a wonderful time for students to work on those foundational skills in which they need to master in a lot of the curricular, tests, and things that they face in the school year," said Carter.