Abortion concerns prompt archdiocese warning on vaccine

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans is advising Roman Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses.

The archdiocese says Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available.

In Baton Rouge, Bishop Michael Duca expressed similar concerns but expressly added that the faithful should feel free to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the others are unavailable.