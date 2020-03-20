Abbeville issues curfew for unaccompanied minors

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– The city of Abbeville is implementing a curfew for unaccompanied minors within the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew will begin Sunday, March 22 and will be in effect from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. until further notice.

City officials say all minors must be accompanied by a guardian or a responsible adult. They add the curfew will be strictly enforced and parents will be held responsible if their minors do not obey the curfew.

Minors going to and from work will be considered on a case-by-case basis.