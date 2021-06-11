A year in prison, $961,000 restitution in Louisiana tax case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has been sentenced to serve a year in prison and pay more than $960,000 in restitution on federal tax fraud charges.

A news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook in Lake Charles says 54-year-old Alfredo Franco of Sulphur was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Franco was a business owner who pleaded guilty in February. Prosecutors said he submitted fraudulent tax returns for 2015, 2016 and 2017 — omitting close to $2.6 million in receipts for those years.

That led to him fraudulently lowering his tax liability by hundreds of thousands of dollars.