NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — May is Mental Health Awareness month, and former Saint Ricky Williams is weighing in, on how cannabis can help NFL players deal with stress both mental and physical.

Williams owns a cannabis business. He spoke with WGNO Sports Monday about his business, Heisman, its success, and his brief three turbulent years with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams’ best year with the Saints was 2001, when he rushed for 1.245 yards and added 60 receptions.

He was traded after the 2001 season, and a year later, led the NFL in rushing with 1,853 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Dolphins.

Williams has changed his last name, to Miron, the name carried by his wife.