A Louisiana Sheriff’s Office is offering extra patrol during vacation season

LASALLE PARISH, La.(KTVE/KARD) — In an announcement made on Friday June 25, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public to know that they are offering extra patrol for your home during vacation season.

Once the request has been placed, it will remain active for three days unless a specific end date has been requested. For LaSalle Parish residents that live in the city limits, your request will be forwarded to your town’s police department.

To make a patrol request, call 318-992-2151, or submit your request online HERE.