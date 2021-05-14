A Louisiana 4-H summer camp is hitting the road while waiting for their facility to be repaired

POLLOCK, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 4-H Club of Pollock, Louisiana, is hitting the road for their summer camp program this year, as their normal facility is being repaired.

According to a release issued by LSU AgCenter, the summer camp normally takes place at Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center in Pollock. But this facility was heavily damaged by hurricane weather in August and October of last year.

With last year’s camp sessions shifting to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, this will mark two years in a row the summer camp hasn’t been at their beloved facility.

So this year, they’re trying something new. Camp Director Christine Bergeron and her staff are making plans to travel all over Louisiana, conducting one day events for educational and recreational opportunities in different parishes.

For information on the Camp Grant Walker Traveling Road Show, contact your local 4-H agent or 4-H program coordinator Adam O’Malley at aomalley@agcenter.lsu.edu.