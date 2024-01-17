SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents of the City of Shreveport are on their second day of being snowed in after a mid-Jan. winter storm brought with it frigid temperatures to the area, but nestled in small patches of woods between the city’s subdivisions there are hidden trails that seem like they’re in the rural countryside instead of the city.
And if you’d care to follow one of these trails with KTAL, we’d love to take you to a mysterious tower that is found on Shreveport’s Wright Island.
Also known as the stack, the tower was thought to be an old chimney from 100+ years ago. But there is no smudge inside of this 60+ foot tall structure that stood, for years, alone in the woods before the Coates Bluff Apartments were built.
Why was the tower constructed? That’s a mystery we’ll examine after we get to the end of the trail. But first, we must take our first steps down the trail and into a wintry wonderland located within the city limits of Shreveport, Louisiana.