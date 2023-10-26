LEESVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – A birthday celebration usually means all eyes on you, but for Libby McFarland, this year’s celebration has turned into a heartwarming shared spotlight with her two little ones. While most people might dread the idea of having to share their special day, for Libby, it’s a dream come true.

“My family is everything to me. We’ve had some hard times this last year, so it’s everything to me, and my children, especially, they’re my whole world,” Libby McFarland beamed with joy as she shared her incredible story.

It was a twist of fate that brought about this extraordinary birthday trifecta. “My son Arrow was born on October 18, 2018, and then my daughter Navy arrived on October 18, 2023,” Libby explained, her eyes sparkling with delight. As unusual as this tale might sound, it appears to be a heartwarming pattern in the McFarland family.

Libby’s eldest son shares the same birthday as not just one, but two of his grandparents. “His biological grandmother on his dad’s side was born on June 19, and then his mom, which is his step-grandmother, was also born on June 19,” Libby shared, demonstrating that remarkable coincidences and shared birthdays run in the family.

While the idea of sharing her special day with her little ones was not something Libby initially planned for, she couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. “I’m very excited,” her son Arrow exclaimed with a smile, adding an extra layer of joy to the family’s celebration.

For Libby, family means everything. Their strong bond has helped them weather the storm during tough times over the past year. “My family is everything to me,” she reiterated, her eyes filled with gratitude for the love and support she receives from her loved ones.

Despite the fun and excitement of this unique birthday surprise, Libby made it clear that she doesn’t plan to share her birthday with any more little ones. She and her husband are savoring this precious moment as they enjoy the arrival of their first baby girl, Navy.

As Libby McFarland and her children, Arrow and Navy, celebrate their shared birthdays, they are a testament to the enduring power of love and family bonds. This heartwarming story reminds us that sometimes, life’s greatest surprises come when we least expect them, and they can bring immeasurable joy to our lives. Happy Birthday, Libby, Arrow, and Navy! May your shared special day be a lasting memory of love, togetherness, and the remarkable journey of life.