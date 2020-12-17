9 judges recuse themselves in Louisiana church abuse suit

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — All nine judges in Louisiana’s Second Circuit Court of Appeal have recused themselves from a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport and a late priest.

Attorneys for the plaintiff in the suit stated Wednesday that following the full court recusal, the Louisiana State Supreme Court reassigned the case to the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans.

The Shreveport Times reports the lawsuit alleges a plaintiff, a former altar boy, was sexually abused by the late Father William Allison and another man on separate occasions in the 1970s.

The newspaper has reported that it contacted the diocese for comment but never received one.