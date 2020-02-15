8-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Iberia Parish dies from wounds, shooter charged with 1st-degree murder

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The 8-year-old victim in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 has died, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn.

Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette, will now face one first-degree murder charge and 14 attempted first-degree murder charges. The 8-year-old was the only person hit when Hawk allegedly shot into a group of people outside a home in the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Road. Investigators found that there was an on going dispute between Hawk and the victim’s uncle.

At the time Hawk fired into the crowd, officials say there were 15 people in the group including the victim’s uncle.

The 8-year-old victim had been in a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition until he died Friday night, according to Raborn.