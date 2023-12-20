LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An 8-year-old girl was found safe shortly after the vehicle she was asleep inside was stolen.

On Tuesday night, a mother was picking up her son on Happiness Street, when her car was stolen with her sleeping daughter still in the backseat. When the mother noticed her vehicle had been stolen, she quickly flagged down a patrolling officer.

Within an hour of the vehicle being stolen, police were notified of an abandoned vehicle matching the description of the stolen car, was sitting idle in the parking lot of the Landmark Church on West Willow Street. Authorities responded to the report, and found the 8-year-old girl still in the vehicle.

The child’s mother, Toni Faulk, said she was glad her child is safe.

“My my baby is with me and in my care. So I couldn’t be nothing but happy,” Faulk said. “It just was then, by God, that everything happened the way it did. The police officer was right there. We found her quickly in front of a church, so I really just couldn’t be nothing but happy with it.”

Lt. Jace Quebedeuax with Lafayette Police said authorities found the stolen vehicle, with the 8-year-old still inside.

“There was no suspect or driver in the vehicle,” Quebedeuax said. “However, the juvenile victim was inside. The vehicle was found to be safe and unharmed. We immediately took her into our custody.”

