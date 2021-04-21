8 semifinalists for Louisiana State University’s top job

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Eight candidates seeking to be Louisiana State University’s next president have been chosen by a search committee for interviews.

They include Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, and University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson.

LSU is seeking a new president in the middle of a sexual misconduct scandal. The job has been open since January 2020.

That’s when an interim president took over the position. The Advocate reports that 23 candidates submitted applications to be president.

The eight semifinalists will be interviewed Monday and Tuesday. The search committee is expected to pick finalists on April 30 to submit to the LSU Board of Supervisors.