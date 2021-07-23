71-year-old Louisiana man dies in boating accident

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a 71-year-old man has died after his boat took on water and he was not wearing a life vest.

A news release John Sutton of Thibodaux was following another boat on Grand Bayou when his 15-foot vessel began to take on water about noon Thursday.

The other boater turned to help and saw Sutton struggling to stay afloat, but Sutton was unresponsive when the man grabbed him and brought him to shore.

The man began CPR and called 911. Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies took over CPR when they arrived but could not revive Sutton.