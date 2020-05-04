7-year-old honorary officer in Louisiana gets birthday surprise from friends in blue

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD)– Honorary Officer Levi Russell turned 7-years-old on Sunday. The Coronavirus put a damper on Russell’s birthday party plans, but his friends in law enforcement took time out of their day to make him feel special.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Lori Steele and Levi’s Grandmother Rosie Russell organized a surprise drive-by birthday party. “Lori let a few people know, we let a few people know on facebook, then I was having departments actually messaging me, saying we are coming,” Russell said.

Nearly 30 law enforcement officers drove by Levi’s house dropping off cards and presents, thanking him for all he does. “That’s why we are glad to be here today.. it gives us a chance to give back to him,” Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Wolmack said.

Officer Levi spends his days dropping off snacks and raising money to buy officers bulletproof “Angel Armor” vests. He has raised enough money to buy 13 vests, donated to local law enforcement officers. “Levi goes out of his way to do everything in his little power to help law enforcement all across the capitol area,” Chief Wolmack said.

For Levi it was just another day surrounded by his friends, he is excited to get back to work on his quest for vests. “So Police officers can go home to their families,” Levi said.

Donations for “Officer Levi’s Quests for Vests” are accepted through his Facebook page Officer Levi’s Adventures or at Hancock Whitney Banks, Acct. #0062349132

