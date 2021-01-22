7 face charges in last year’s attack on restaurant hostess

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Seven people have been charged in an attack last year on a restaurant hostess trying to enforce COVID-19 dining rules.

The Advocate reports one woman, 48-year-old Tammy Dabney, was charged with aggravated battery, a felony. The other six face misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace.

The incident happened Aug. 9 at a Chili’s restaurant in Baton Rouge. Police have said 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace was attacked after telling a group of 11 people who tried to dine together that only six could be seated together at one table, per restrictions set during the pandemic.

The argument turned physical as Wallace tried to figure out what to do.