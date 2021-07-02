7 big solar farms proposed in rural Louisiana by 2024

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Solar power companies are looking to build at least seven big projects in rural Louisiana, including three in the same unincorporated community.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that state records reveal that the previously undisclosed projects seeking economic incentives include three in Vacherie.

The three biggest would be 200-megawatt solar farms proposed in Thibodaux, Bogalusa and Singer. The Vacherie projects would produce 120, 90 and 80 megawatts, with a 50-megawatt facility proposed for Franklinton.

Developers say the project in Franklinton and the two smaller ones in Vacherie would be completed in 2023, with the four largest finished in 2024.