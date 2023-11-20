NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — November 2023 marks the 50th year of one of the biggest football rivalries in HBCU history, the Bayou Classic.

The matchup between the Southern University and A&M College Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers has been an ongoing battle since 1974.

The game has been deemed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups.

The series of events leading up to the game will kick off Monday, Nov. 20 with a news conference. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and other state officials will welcome Southern’s President Dennis J. Shields and Grambling’s President Richard J. Gallot, Jr. to the Big Easy.

The Tigers Head Football Coach Hu Jackson and the Jaguar’s Head Football Coach Eric Dooley will also be in attendance along with band directors from both universities ahead of the annual Battle of the Bands and halftime show.

The conference is set to happen at the Caesars Superdome at 10 a.m.

Additional events include:

Thursday, Nov. 23

Annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade — 3 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. For the parade route, visit the Bayou Classic website.

Friday, Nov. 25

Business at Bayou Classic: A Black Small Business Showcase — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hyatt Regency New Orleans

— 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hyatt Regency New Orleans 2023 New Voices Pitch Competition — 1 p.m. at Hyatt Regency New Orleans

— 1 p.m. at Hyatt Regency New Orleans Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run — Begins at 5:30 a.m. on Southern’s campus in Baton Rouge and ends around 1:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

— Begins at 5:30 a.m. on Southern’s campus in Baton Rouge and ends around 1:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Battle of the Bands and Greek Show — 6 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster’s website.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Doc Griggs “Two Times Around the Dome” Family Fitness Fun Walk — Registration at 7:30 a.m., start time at 8 a.m. at the Caesars Superdome

— Registration at 7:30 a.m., start time at 8 a.m. at the Caesars Superdome Third Annual Special Olympics Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game — 9 a.m. at St. Augustine Practice Field at 2525 Bruxelles Street

— 9 a.m. at St. Augustine Practice Field at 2525 Bruxelles Street Bayou Classic Fan Festival — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

— 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The 50th Annual Bayou Classic, Presented by Procter & Gamble — Doors open at 11 a.m., the game starts at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

More information on the 50th Annual Bayou Classic can be found on the event’s website.

Latest Posts