OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Several arrests have been made in connection with the threat made against Opelousas High on Tuesday.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, a call was made indicating a shooting would occur at the school. Administrators placed the school in lockdown. Police responded to the threat and once they deemed it safe, the lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to leave the campus.

An investigation began on the call received by the school. Investigators were able to determine the origin of the call, which led to the arrest of several students who conspired to make the threats to the school.

Five students have been arrested and charged with terrorizing. More arrests are expected.