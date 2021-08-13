5 arrested in shooting death of driver whose car hit house

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Five men have been arrested in the death of a Louisiana man whose compact car ran into a house after he was shot and killed.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office tells The Courier that the most recent arrest was that of 22-year-old Leon Cammack of Thibodaux.

He was arrested in Centerville, Mississippi, and is now in the Terrebonne Parish jail, his bond set at $1 million.

He and four younger men are being held on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Schriever, where the shooting occurred early Aug 4.

If convicted on that charge, each would face a mandatory life sentence.