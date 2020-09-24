UPDATE: AG Landry investigating after 4th grader suspended for moving BB gun during virtual class

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has announced that his office has begun an investigation into the incident involving a fourth-grade student in Louisiana being suspended after handling a BB gun during a virtual class.

AG Landry said in a press release, “I am alarmed by what appears to not only be multiple violations of both the State and Federal Constitutions, but also blatant government overreach by the school system. I have begun investigating this matter and plan to take action in defense of this young man and his family and all families who could suffer the same invasion of their homes and constitutional rights.”

“For anyone to conclude that a student’s home is now school property because of connectivity through video conferencing is absurd,” added AG Landry. “It is ludicrous for this All-American kid to be punished for taking responsible actions just as it is for his parents to be accused of neglect.”

AG Landry stated that his office will do a deep dive into “all the irreparable harm caused by this egregious incident and take appropriate actions.”

HARVEY, La. (AP) — Officials say a fourth-grader at a Louisiana elementary school was suspended from school after he picked up a BB gun his younger brother tripped over and placed it in view of his computer’s camera while taking a virtual class.

Woodmere Elementary student Ka Mauri Harrison was suspended for six days and was eligible to return to class Thursday.

The Jefferson Parish Public school system said Ka Mauri brandished “what appeared to be a full-sized rifle” during the virtual class. But Ka Mauri’s family said it was a BB gun.

A school behavior report said regardless of the type of weapon, the action still violated school policy.

The family has considered filing a lawsuit. The school declined to comment.