NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday night at The Sugar Mill, a new world record was set for the “Guinness World Records.”

New Orleans now holds the title for “The Most Models In A Fashion Show.”

430 fashion models rocked the runway for You Night Empowering Events “Ribbons Rock The Runway.”

“Ribbons Rock The Runway” also celebrated women who have bravely fought various cancers. Cancer survivor models walked the runway with ribbons representing the various cancers to show they are fighters.

The previous “Guinness World Record” for most models to walk a runway was in Spain, and now New Orleans broke that record.

In order to break the world record, “Guinness World Records” had to be on-hand to verify that a new record was set.

WGNO’s Peyton Trist and Kenny Lopez emceed this historic accomplishment for You Night.