4 family members killed by gas fumes after surviving Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Four members of a Louisiana family were killed when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.
Family members told news outlets this week that 81-year-old Rosalie Lewis decided to shelter with her husband and three relatives in her Lake Charles home as the Category 4 storm battered the coast on Aug. 27.
Emergency crews arrived after the storm to find her; her daughter, her son-in-law and her brother dead.
Authorities say a generator placed in the garage filled the home with carbon monoxide during the night.
Relatives say Lewis’ 84-year-old husband survived but was on life support Wednesday.
