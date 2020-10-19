Coronavirus Information

4 charged in allegedly staged crash settled for $4.7M

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four more people have been charged in what prosecutors say was a staged wreck that was settled for $4.7 million.

Federal prosecutors in New Orleans say that brings the total to 32 accused of faking accidents with tractor-trailers to get insurance money.

One of those people was killed four days after being charged.

It was not clear whether those in the indictment announced Friday had attorneys who could speak for them.

