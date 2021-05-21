$30M buyout program for often-flooded Louisiana neighborhood

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is offering a $30 million voluntary buyout program to residents of a neighborhood that has flooded three times in recent years.

This week’s rains brought the latest floods to the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles.

The city was hit by two hurricanes last year, and one in 2017. Mayor Nic Hunter says the program gives residents a reason to be optimistic about the future.

The money’s from a $1.2 billion federal mitigation grant the state received access to in September.