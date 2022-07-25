BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The total number of monkeypox cases in Louisiana is 25 as of Monday, July 25, the Louisiana Department of Health reported.

LDH reported four new cases Monday. LDH said 22 cases are from LDH Region 1 in southeast Louisiana, and there is one case each in Region 3, Region 4, and Region 9. No further information about cases was shared by the state health department.

According to LDH’s webpage on monkeypox, there “likely” could be more undiagnosed cases in the state at this time.

For more information about monkeypox from LDH, click here.