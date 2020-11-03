24-year-old Louisiana man arrested for child sex crimes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Janson Singh, of Hammond, is behind bars after a joint investigation led to the 24-year-old’s arrest.
Singh is facing these charges:
- 100 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession)
- 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution)
Attorney General Landry had this to say about the arrest, “my office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes against children, or anyone else. We will continue to use all the resources possible to bring all predators to justice.”
The arrest was made possible with the help of these law enforcement agencies:
- Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Louisiana State Police
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Hammond Police Department
