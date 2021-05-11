22-year-old man dies in fatal hit-and-run crash in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 22-year-old man died sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Monday in a hit-and-run accident on Buddy Ellis Road in Denham Springs.

Just after 7 a.m., someone notified the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that a body was on the side of the road.

LPSO has not released the victim’s identity, as the sheriff’s office is trying to notify his family first, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.

LPSO has determined that the man was leaving his job near Juban Road via bicycle around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A vehicle struck him on Buddy Ellis Road sometime early Monday morning, according to Ard.

LPSO is asking people who live in the area to check their video surveillance equipment for any footage of the hit-and-run.

The car that struck the victim is believed to have driver’s side and front end damage, according to Ard.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run can call LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

LATEST POSTS