2022 induction class unveiled for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Among many others, Alan Faneca, Archie Manning, Ben McDonald, Billy Cannon and Bobby Hebert have already been inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

The list of 2021 inductees was star-studded with names like Manning, Spears and Cormier.

The induction class for 2022 is filled with talent from many different sports.

The 63nd Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration is going to include an Olympic gold medalist, four stars from LSU, a Pro Bowl linemen from the New Orleans Saints, a local track and field/cross country coach, a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and the late Tony Robichaux.

You can learn more about each of the new inductees here.

The enshrinement of the newest members of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame is going to take place on Saturday, June 25.

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame is located at 800 Front St. in Natchitoches.