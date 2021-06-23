2021 Louisiana Seafood King of Kings named at 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cookoff

LAFAYETTE, La. (BRPROUD) – Chef Tory McPhail was crowned King of Kings at the 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

He won over nine other past champions.

McPhail is currently the executive chef of Revelry Plates + Pours in Bozeman, Montana. The last time he was crowned king of the competition was back in 2009 when he was the executive chef at Commander’s Palace in New Orleans.

This year’s cook-off added a new twist — a mystery ingredient to be added to the dishes.

“The winning dish tonight was a lemon-seared sheepshead, which is a beautiful fish rounded out with the fish’s diet of shrimp and fresh crabmeat, fresh corn, local tomatoes, and a nice herb salad. It’s just a good honest Louisiana dish made with amazing, great Louisiana seafood,” said Chef Tory McPhail, 2021 Louisiana Seafood King of Kings.

Image of the winning dish.

Second place went to Chef Cody Carroll of Hot Tails in New Roads and third place was awarded to Chef Chris Lusk of the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans.

“What a great way to celebrate the return of all our local chefs and their restaurants after what has been a challenging year for everyone. We couldn’t have asked for a better event with 10 past champions coming back to support Louisiana Seafood and the local restaurants of the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “The level of competition we had tonight shows the passion Louisiana has for great food that will Feed Your Soul. We are ready for everyone to make their way back to Louisiana, safely, to experience what we already know and love.”

Past champions competing in the 2021 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off: King of Kings were:

Tory McPhail ; 2009 Louisiana King of Seafood; King of American Seafood

; 2009 Louisiana King of Seafood; King of American Seafood Chris Lusk ; 2010 Louisiana King of Seafood

; 2010 Louisiana King of Seafood Keith & Nealy Frentz ; 2012 Louisiana King of Seafood

; 2012 Louisiana King of Seafood Cody Carroll ; 2013 Louisiana King of Seafood

; 2013 Louisiana King of Seafood Aaron Burgau ; 2014 Louisiana King of Seafood

; 2014 Louisiana King of Seafood Mike Brewer ; 2015 Louisiana King of Seafood

; 2015 Louisiana King of Seafood Bonnie Breaux ; 2017 Louisiana Queen of Seafood

; 2017 Louisiana Queen of Seafood Ryan Trahan ; 2018 Louisiana King of Seafood; King of American Seafood

; 2018 Louisiana King of Seafood; King of American Seafood Nathan Richard ; 2019 Louisiana King of Seafood; King of American Seafood

; 2019 Louisiana King of Seafood; King of American Seafood Robert Vasquez; 2020 Louisiana King of Seafood

Although McPhail won this year, the 2020 champion, Chef Robert Vasquez, will be Louisiana’s representative in the 17th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on August 7.