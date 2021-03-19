2021 Jazz Fest returning in the Fall at famed New Orleans stomping grounds

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – We know when the New Orleans Jazz Fest is going to happen this year.

Jazz Fest usually happens sometime over the next few months but this year it is going to take place from October 8 to October 17.

Now we know where this famous event is going to take place.

According to WDSU, “Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots announced Friday morning it has renewed its commitment to hosting the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots released this statement about the decision:

In the aftermath of such a difficult year, Fair Grounds and Jazz Fest continue to champion New Orleans and its citizens, giving them something to look forward to and something to count on. The team at Fair Grounds is both concentrated on executing the best and safest Jazz Fest possible while also working in coordination with Louisiana Racing Commission and Louisiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association to minimize disruptions to horse racing.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival provided details about Jazz Fest 2021 below:

Image courtesy of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The first New Orleans Jazz Fest took place in April of 1970.

The Fair Grounds first hosted Jazz Fest in 1972.