2010 murder conviction reversed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man convicted of second-degree murder in New Orleans in 2010 has won his freedom.

The Innocence Project New Orleans says the conviction of Kaliegh Smith in a 2007 fatal shooting was thrown out last month.

And court records show prosecutors agreed Monday to drop the case. Lawyers for the organization had shown that prosecutors failed to disclose information casting doubt on the testimony of their key eye witness in 2010.

Also, the organization said DNA evidence implicated someone other than Smith. Smith had been locked up since his arrest in 2007.