NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested during a traffic stop after Adams County deputies said they found drugs in their vehicle.

The traffic stop happened Monday afternoon. Investigators said the driver, Tommy Kennon, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle.

Deputies said they found a back pack that contained 13 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They said the passenger, Johnny Stevens, claimed to own the backpack and its contents.

According to investigators, Stevens had active arrests warrants with Natchez police for forgery and a probation violation warrant in Concordia Parish, Louisiana. They said Kennon also had an active arrest warrant for probation violation in Concordia Parish.

Stevens and Kennon were arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail.

Tommy Kennon (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Johnny Stevens (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Stevens was charged with Possession of Sch. II Drug (Methamphetamine) w/ Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kennnon was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Kennon and Stevens had holds placed on them for their active warrants with the other departments.