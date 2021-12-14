2 Swanson escapees reportedly on the run in the Caldwell Parish area

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday December 13, according to a Facebook post from the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, two 17-year-olds escaped from Swanson Center for Youth in Caldwell Parish and are now on the run.

Per the post, the escapees may be on foot in the area of Hwy 850 and Hwy 4 West in Columbia.

The two males are described as a white male with blonde hair standing 5’9 and weighing 145 lbs, and a black male 6’0 tall with medium complexion and a slender build.

CPSO deputies urge citizens in the area to make sure their houses and vehicles are secure.

If you encounter the escapees or sense suspicious activity, contact the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-649-2345 or local law enforcement.