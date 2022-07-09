HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Houma men were arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after running from authorities on Thursday.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, in May after deputies learned that the two men were connected to distributing heroin and fentanyl into the parish. During the investigation, it was revealed that Diggs was previously wanted for drug charges.

The Terrebonne Narcotics Task Force and the Louisiana State Police Investigations Division conducted a drug bust on July 7 in the 300 block of Westside Boulevard to arrest Diggs. The sheriff’s office says that investigators and agents arrested Diggs after he attempted to escape by running through a neighborhood.

That same day, authorities conducted a search warrant at a local residence and found Banks. The sheriff’s office says that Banks also tried to flee from officers but was taken into custody. Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, two firearms, jewelry, and over $21,000 were found as a result of the search.

TPSO says that Diggs and Banks were responsible for the manufacturing of several of the illegal substances at the residence after they found equipment.

Diggs III is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute liquid codeine, four counts of possession with the intent to distribute various nonprescription medications, transactions involving proceeds, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Banks is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute liquid codeine, transactions involving proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, and four counts of possession with the intent to distribute various nonprescription medications.

Both Houma men are booked in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex. This investigation is open.