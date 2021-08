2 Louisiana parishes designated as natural disaster areas

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said Tuesday that farmers in two south Louisiana parishes who lost property during extreme weather in April through June may be eligible for federal aid.

In a news release, Strain said physical-loss loans are available for farmers in St. Tammany and Washington parishes who lost property caused by straight-line wind, flooding and a tropical storm that occurred April 9 through June 25.

The deadline to apply is March 16, 2022. Strain said producers may contact their local Farm Service Agency office for further information.