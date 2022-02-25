BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

BRPD said this shooting was an isolated incident and the victims were targeted. Investigators believe that a certain group of individuals were responsible for the shooting.

Police said the shooting suspects targeted the victims’ vehicle and a third getaway vehicle appeared to pick up the suspects.

The two injured individuals were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Vehicle riddled with bullets at shooting scene near Mall of Louisiana.

Courtesy of Anum Siddiqui and Jaci Jones

Authorities responding to Friday afternoon shooting at Bluebonnet Blvd and Picardy Avenue.

Courtesy of Anum Siddiqui and Jaci Jones

The shooting took place around 1:40 p.m. at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement on the shooting, asking residents to keep the victims in their prayers. Read her statement below:

Today, we have seen yet another troubling episode of gun violence shake the core of our community with a shooting along Bluebonnet Blvd. this afternoon. This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish. Please know Chief Paul and our Baton Rouge Police Officers are actively investigating the situation. This violence was not random, and BRPD is working to apprehend the perpetrators as quickly as possible. These acts of violence will not be tolerated. I am asking the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish to keep the victims of today’s violence in your prayers. Also, be aware traffic in this area is being diverted and it’s best avoid the area if possible. While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone. Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace. I am confident as we band together, we as a community can overcome these challenges for a better future. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

BRPD is asking anyone with information about this shooting to come forward. Tips can be submitted to police at 225-389-4869 or through Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.