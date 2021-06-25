2 home fires within 20 miles kill 2, believed to be in 80s

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says home fires within about 20 miles of each other have killed a man and a woman, both in their 80s.

News releases sent Friday say the office is investigating a house fire that killed a man on Wednesday in Bossier City and a trailer home fire Saturday in nearby Bethany, where the woman died.

The statement says coroners’ offices are working to confirm the victims’ IDs. But it says investigators believe each was the homeowner.

The man was 81, and the woman would have been 86 years old this week. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of either fire.