2 ex-letter carriers in 1 city accused in separate incidents

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Two former letter carriers in the same Louisiana city are accused of separate felonies involving mail they were supposed to deliver.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said in a news release Thursday that 33-year-old Sedarius Howard is accused of delaying or destroying mail on March 16.

He says 32-year-old Shinice Jordan is charged with stealing a Walmart gift card from a letter and of delaying opening of that letter in July 2019.

Both are from Shreveport, and both were indicted Wednesday. The news release says each would face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.