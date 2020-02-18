2 charged in death of local woman; 1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit have two men in custody following the shooting death of a woman in west Shreveport on Sunday night.

Gregory Jones, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and Tristan Mayberry, 28, has been charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Tasha Mayberry.

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue on reports of a dispute and shots fired. Arriving officers located 43-year-old Tasha Mayberry suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to her upper body.

She was transported to Ochsners LSU Health where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators worked throughout the night and were able to identify Jones, the victim’s boyfriend, as the person they believe is responsible for the murder.

A no bond warrant was issued charging Jones with one count of Second Degree Homicide.

Detectives searched for Jones through the night and day and were able to determine that he was in an apartment in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue. Officers arrived and checked the apartment but did not locate the suspect.

They heard a commotion in a vacant apartment next door and upon clearing that apartment located Jones hiding in a closet.

Jones pointed a firearm at officers and one officer fired at Jones, striking him at least once in the upper body. Jones was transported to Ochsners LSU Health with what was described as life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized.

Jones had active warrants for Second Offense Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying of a concealed Weapon by a person convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery. He had no bond set.

Those warrants stemmed from and alleged attack on Mayberry in late October 2019. Officers gave chase following the incident and Jones pointed a firearm at the pursuing officer.

Jones has been arrested by Shreveport Police multiple times in the past for various offenses including, Armed Robbery, Resisting an Officer, Manufacturing and Distribution of Schedule I, Forcible Rape, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable.

In addition to accessory after the fact charge, Mayberry was charged with manufacturing and possession of Schedule I.