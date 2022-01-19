1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital

FILE – This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. A hospital in New Orleans says, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, it has identified two patients infected with a rare, drug-resistant fungus — the first time it’s been found in Louisiana. Candida auris has already been found in Washington, D.C., and at least 20 other states including Georgia, Florida and Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fungus is a harmful form of yeast that can be resistant to the most common antifungal drugs. (Shawn Lockhart/CDC via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hospital in New Orleans says it has identified two patients infected with a rare drug-resistant fungus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Candida auris has already been found in at least 20 other states including Georgia, Florida and Texas.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that officials at University Medical Center in New Orleans say the two cases there are the first detected in Louisiana. The CDC considers it an emerging global threat and says it is especially dangerous to hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems.