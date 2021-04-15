1M people in Louisiana fully vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – In this April 13, 2021, file photo, Ochsner Health registered nurse Thomas Vangteensburg administers a COVID-19 vaccine to hospitality worker Rosalie Barbish at Tableau restaurant in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Louisiana is making a full-court press to get shots in arms, with sometimes creative outreach to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 1 million people in Louisiana have completed their coronavirus vaccine series.

That’s about 22% of the state’s population. The latest health department data was released Thursday. Officials hailed the benchmark.

But that vaccination rate remains far below the threshold that scientists say is needed to stop the uncontrolled spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

Louisiana has launched a broad statewide effort to try to overcome vaccine reluctance, that includes a vaccine hotline, an array of community vaccine events and other grassroots outreach work to encourage immunization.

Anyone age 16 and older in Louisiana is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

