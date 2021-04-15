1M people in Louisiana fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 1 million people in Louisiana have completed their coronavirus vaccine series.
That’s about 22% of the state’s population. The latest health department data was released Thursday. Officials hailed the benchmark.
But that vaccination rate remains far below the threshold that scientists say is needed to stop the uncontrolled spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.
Louisiana has launched a broad statewide effort to try to overcome vaccine reluctance, that includes a vaccine hotline, an array of community vaccine events and other grassroots outreach work to encourage immunization.
Anyone age 16 and older in Louisiana is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
