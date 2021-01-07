$1M gift, $1M matching grant for Jewish studies at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Jewish studies department at a private university in New Orleans has received a $1 million donation and the same amount as a matching challenge grant from a Chicago-based foundation.
Tulane University says in a news release that the Tawani Foundation is establishing an endowed fund for the study of American Jewry and Jewish culture.
Its programs will include a speaker series and a leadership course.
The foundation’s head, businesswoman, philanthropist and retired Army Lt. Col. Jennifer Pritzker, is naming the fund after her mother, Audrey G. Ratner of Cleveland.
