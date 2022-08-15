DEQUINCY, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Louisiana State Police were called to a deadly crash around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 14.

Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, was killed in the single-vehicle crash.

The deadly crash took place “at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Lacy was not wearing a seat belt while riding in the front seat of a 2000 Ford pickup truck.

The truck was driven by Chad Garren Cooley, 20, of DeQuincy.

LSP says Cooley was driving quickly on Camp Edgewood Rd. when he “lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the roadway to the right.”

The truck did not come to a stop until it had crossed back over Camp Edgewood Rd.

That is where the truck flipped with two people inside.

Lacy died at the crash scene and “Cooley sustained moderate injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from Chad Garren Cooley

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open.

LSP says, “Troop D has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2022.”