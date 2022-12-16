LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 18-year-old Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was killed while driving on LA 16 near Simms Road.

The deadly two-vehicle crash happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15.

The two vehicles involved in the deadly crash were a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford F-250.

The Denham Springs man “was driving the Camaro southbound on LA 16 at a high rate of speed,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Ray allegedly tried go around vehicles on LA 16.

LSP said the 18-year-old tried to do this while navigating a curve in the road.

“Ray crashed into a northbound Ford F-250 that was pulling a trailer,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

The 18-year-old died at the crash scene.

The two occupants in the truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

LSP does not believe that impairment played a part in this deadly crash.

Investigators were not able to determine whether Ray was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

LSP said, “blood samples were collected from both drivers for analysis.”

The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.