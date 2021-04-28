18 months after collapse, a New Orleans street reopens

FILE – In this July 20, 2020, file photo, workers watch as a wrecking ball knocks debris loose from the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse site in New Orleans. New Orleans officials marked the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare Wednesday, April 28, 2021, more than 18 months after the partial collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter killed three people and halted traffic and commerce on a section of historic Canal Street. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials are marking the return of two-way traffic to a major New Orleans thoroughfare.

Canal Street had been closed both ways for more than a year at the site of the October 2019 collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter.

Traffic flowing toward the Mississippi River returned four months ago. At a Wednesday news conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated the recent reopening of a lane bound away from the river, toward Lake Pontchartrain.

Clearing the area where three workers died has been a process complicated by litigation, an active 2020 hurricane season and the coronavirus pandemic.