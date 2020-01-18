18 arrested in Bossier Parish human trafficking sting

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Agents with the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 18 people this week in a two-night sting operation in Bossier Parish.

According to Bossier Parish Sherriff’s Office, the undercover operations resulted in 18 arrests, with 11 men, five women prostitutes, and two adults for pandering. BPSO says two small children under the age of 10 were recovered from a vehicle during one of the prostitution arrests, along with illegal narcotics.

Authorities say the children were turned over to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. 16 of the suspects were booked in the Bossier Parish Jail. The two adults in the pandering charges were booked on felony charges and two of the 11 men were issued a summons and given court dates and times due to medical conditions.

Wednesday night:

Dustin L. Webb

Dustin L. Webb, 36, of Haughton, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Webb found an online ad in reference to prostitution and made contact with an undercover agent and made an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $100.00. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on his own recognizant.

Demetrius L. Strong

Demetrius L. Strong, 38, of Springfield, Missouri, charged with prostitution, pandering, possession of schedule II (Marijuana) and switching tags. According to authorities, Strong brought a co-defendant to a hotel to conduct prostitution. The co-defendant admitted that Strong posted her ad on-line and transferred her to the hotel to conduct prostitution. Strong was stopped due to switched tags on his vehicle and three marijuana roaches were found in the vehicle. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $2500.00 bond for prostitution and a $2500.00 bond for promoting prostitution.

Kadeem Dixon

Kadeem Dixon, 20, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Dixon made phone contact with an undercover agent and agreement was made for sex in exchange for $100.00. He was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Kevin F. Chevalier

Kevin F. Chevalier, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, charged with prostitution, resisting arrest, possession of schedule II (Marijuana) with intent and drug paraphernalia. According to authorities, Chevalier responded to an on-line ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for oral sex in exchange for $40.00. Chevalier also stated he was bringing narcotics with him to smoke. He resisted arrest when deputies tried to arrest him by pulled away and it took multiple deputies to place him in cuffs. Deputies found approximately 7 grams of marijuana on Chevalier He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $1500.00 bond for resisting arrest and a $10,000.00 bond for possession of marijuana with intent.

Henry M. Sandifer

Henry M. Sandifer, 21, of Bossier City, Louisiana, charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Sandifier made contact with undercover agent on a known prostitution website to meet for sex. An agreement was made for an exchange of $60.00 and he was arrested at the hotel that was agreed upon. He was arrested without incident. He admitted to everything after his Miranda Rights were given. He was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security facility with no bond and released on his own recognizant.

Amanda L Sullivan

Amanda L Sullivan, 33, of Lilbourn, Missouri, charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Sullivan was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for one hour of sex in exchange for $250.00. Sullivan was arrested at the agreed hotel. She was arrested without incident. She was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

Jessica J. Martin

Jessica J. Martin, 26, of Wichita Falls, Kansas, was charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Martin was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for one hour of sex in exchange for $250.00. Martin was arrested at the agreed hotel. She was arrested without incident. She was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on her own recognizant.

Sylvia D. Mack

Sylvia D. Mack, 22, of Dallas, Texas, was charged with prostitution and on an active warrant. According to authorities, Mack was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for one hour of sex in exchange for $300.00. Mack was arrested at the agreed hotel. Mack’s driver’s license was run through dispatch and an active warrant through Dallas Police Department for robbery was found. She was arrested without incident. She was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

Thursday night:

Alan S. Gonzales

Alan S. Gonzales, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Gonzales found an online ad in reference to prostitution and made contact with an undercover agent and made an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $120.00. He was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on his own recognizant.

Devon K. Hamm

Devon K. Hamm, 24, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution and possession of schedule II drugs. According to authorities, Hamm responded to an on-line ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for oral sex in exchange for $60.00. Hamm came to undercover hotel and was placed under arrest. While searching arrestee, deputies located one Hydrocodone pill on him. He was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $1,500.00 bond for possession of schedule II narcotic.

Johnnie R. Briggs

Johnnie R. Briggs, 44, of Joquin, Texas, was charged with prostitution. According to authorities, Briggs found an online ad in reference to prostitution and made contact with an undercover agent and made an agreement was made for sex in exchange for $120.00. He was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

David Karlton-Scott Lincoln

David Karlton-Scott Lincoln, 32, of Hutto, Texas, was charged with pandering, possession of schedule II (Marijuana) CDS in presence of minor, switched tags. According to authorities, Lincoln brought a co-defendant to a hotel to conduct prostitution. Lincoln was stopped due to switched tags on his vehicle and deputies located marijuana in the vehicle. Also, there were two small children under the age of 10 inside the vehicle. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $2500.00 bond for pandering.

Jerriel B. Jones

Jerriel B. Jones, 39, of Ruston, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution and possession of schedule II drugs (Marijuana). According to authorities, Jones responded to an online ad in reference to prostitution with an agreement for sex in exchange for $60.00. Jones came to the undercover hotel and was able to make it back to his vehicle where he was arrested and deputies found Marijuana his vehicle. He was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on his own recognizant.

Davy L. Allen, Jr

Davy L. Allen, Jr., 31, of Haughton, Louisiana, was charged with prostitution and on two counts of being a fugitive. According to authorities, Allen responded to an on-line ad on Wednesday in reference to prostitution with an agreement for sex in exchange for $60.00. Allen also offered narcotics to the undercover agent over the phone. Allen was able to leave the area before deputies could make contact. On, Thursday, Allen made contact again with undercover agents and wanted to meet. Deputies had knowledge of warrants on Allen and stopped him in the hotel parking lot. He was arrested and mirandized, after which he admitted to wanting to meet for sex in exchange for money back on Wednesday. He was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $600.00 bond and a $512.17 bond as a fugitive.

Teri A. Gatison

Teri A. Gatison, 29, of Texarkana, Texas, was charged with prostitution and possession of schedule II narcotics. According to authorities, Gatison made arrangements through an online ad to meet an undercover agent for one hour of sexual intercourse in exchange for $300.00. She was arrested at the hotel agreed upon. After her arrest deputies located a suspected Ecstasy Pill in her purse. She was taken to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $1500.00 bond for possession of schedule II drug.

Alicia M. Wenglikowski

Alicia M. Wenglikowski, 22, of Bay City, Missouri, charged with Prostitution. According to authorities, Wenglikowski was contacted online by an undercover agent and agreed to meet for sex in exchange for $220.00. Wenglikowski was arrested at the agreed hotel. She was arrested without incident. She was transported to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with no bond and released on own recognizant.

“In our goal to combat human trafficking, our undercover agents have been working tirelessly to rid our streets of prostitution, illegal drug activity, and those who exploit others to engage in sexual acts for money,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

BPSO says agencies that assisted in the 2-night operation were the Bossier City Police Department, FBI, the Shreveport Police Department, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Red River Sheriff’s Office. `

Investigations continue in these arrests involving all suspects who were arrested as to any involvement in human trafficking.